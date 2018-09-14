Lady Vikings turn back Meigs

McARTHUR, Ohio — As far as getting swept goes, the Lady Marauders can’t feel too bad about this one.

The Meigs volleyball team suffered a straight games setback at the hands of Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Vinton County on Thursday evening, with just 16 points separating the teams in the match.

Meigs (3-8, 0-5 TVC Ohio) took its first lead of the night at 11-10 in the first game, but the Lady Vikings scored the next three points and never trailed again on their way to a 25-18 win.

The second game featured eight lead changes, the last of which came when VCHS took a 23-22 advantage. Meigs tied the game at 23, but surrendered the next two points and fell by a 25-23 count.

Vinton County took the lead at 3-2 in the third game and never trailed again on the way to the match-clinching 25-18 victory.

In the setback, Meigs had a serve percentage of 94.9 with six aces, while recording a 44.6 side-out percentage and a 5.3 hitting percentage.

Mallory Hawley led Meigs with nine service points, including three aces. Baylee Tracy had six points for the guests, Madison Fields added five points and an ace, while Maci Hood finished with three points and two aces. Marissa Noble and Breanna Zirkle rounded out the MHS service attack with two points and one point respectively.

At the net, Meigs was led by Noble and Hawley with six kills apiece, with Noble picking up a solo block. Hood had five kills and one solo block, Hannah Durst added a pair of kills, while Fields had one kill and a team-best 13 assists. Zirkle recorded 20 of the team’s 93 digs to lead the MHS defense.

The Lady Marauders will get another crack at Vinton County on Oct. 9 at MHS.

The Maroon and Gold have a break from TVC Ohio action next, as they visit Gallia Academy on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

