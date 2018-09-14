Tornadoes edge Meigs in golf dual

POMEROY, Ohio — It wasn’t necessarily David and Goliath, but the smaller school did come away with the win.

In a battle of defending Tri-Valley Conference divisional champions from a year ago, visiting Southern edged out Meigs by two strokes to claim local bragging rights on Thursday in a non-conference golf dual at Meigs Golf Course.

The Tornadoes posted three of the top five individual scores in the head-to-head friendly, which included a two-shot advantage headed into each squad’s fourth scorer. Both programs had a 49 to wrap up their respective tallies, allowing the Purple and Gold to secure the narrow triumph.

SHS posted a winning tally of 173, led by a runner-up effort of 40 from Jensen Anderson. Jarrett Hupp and Joey Weaver had identical rounds of 42, while Landon Hill completed the scoring with a 49.

Ryan Acree and Tanner Lisle also had respective rounds of 50 and 54 for the Tornadoes.

The Marauders ended the event with a team score of 175, with Wyatt Nicholson leading the way with a medalist effort of 5-over par 39.

Bobby Musser was next for MHS with a 42, whil Brody Reynolds and Cole Arnott completed the scoring with respective efforts of 45 and 49.

Austin Mahr and Dawson Justice also fired scores of 50 and 53 for the Maroon and Gold.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

