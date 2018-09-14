Blue Devils win 2 golf duals

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Two stellar performances.

The Gallia Academy golf team earned a 169 to 172 victory over defending Ohio Valley Conference champion Fairland on Thursday at Cliffside Golf Course.

The win comes on the heels of a 173 to 209 triumph over South Point on Wednesday at Sugarwood Golf Course in Lavalette, W.Va.

In the play six, count four format, Reece Thomas led the way for the Blue Devils versus South Point with a 38 claiming medalist honors. Cooper Davis followed with a 44, while Wyatt Sipple was next with a 45. Hobie Graham’s 46 founded out the top-four scores for GAHS.

William Hendrickson’s 51 and Elijah Baird’s 53 capped off the Blue Devils team score, with Hunter Cook posting a 53 non-counting effort for GAHS.

On Thursday versus Fairland, Thomas agains earned medalist honors again posting a 38, followed by Graham with a 40 and Davis with a 43. Sipple rounded out the GAHS top-four with a 48.

Elijah Baird had a 50 and William Hendrickson’s 56 rounded out the Blue Devils’s team score versus the Dragons.

Gallia Academy returns to the links on Monday at Warren.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

