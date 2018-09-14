Bears hold off Rio men for ALC Invite title

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — After losing one tournament to the University of Rio Grande two days earlier, the University of Pikeville needed some dramatics from its final golfer – on his final hole – to avoid the same fate on Tuesday.

The Bears blew a nine-shot lead over the RedStorm entering the final round of the Alice Lloyd Fall Invitational, but Trey Isenberg’s eagle on No. 18 allowed his team to edge Rio by one shot at the Stone Crest Golf Club.

Rio Grande had erased the nine-shot deficit and actually held a one-shot lead as Isenberg approached the par-4 18th. He drove the green on his tee shot and then found the cup on his second attempt to allow the Bears to leapfrog the RedStorm for the win.

“Even to have lost, that was fun,” said Rio head coach Keith Wilson. “We did a nice job coming from nine back, but their guy got it done in the end.”

Freshman Levi Chapman (Pomeroy, OH) and Patrick England (Peebles, OH) finished as part of a three-way tie for fifth with a 36-hole total of 151. Chapman had a 6-over par 78 for the day, while England carded a 2-over 74.

Junior Logan Sheets (Bidwell, OH) and sophomore Jarod Lemaster (Jackson, OH) tied for eighth with a 10-over par 154. Sheets fired a 74 on Tuesday, while Lemaster equaled his round of 77 from one day earlier.

Rio’s biggest day came from freshman Colten Blakeman (Piketon, OH), who bettered his opening round score of 89 by 14 shots.

The RedStorm finished with a team total of 607, while Pikeville finished at 606. Host Alice Lloyd was third at 626.

UPike’s Roger Maynard took top individual honors with 2-under par total of 142. ALC’s Aaron Minor was the runner-up six shots back.

The RedStorm returns to action next Monday in WVU-Tech’s Golden Bear Classic at the Glade Springs Resort in Daniels, W.Va.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

