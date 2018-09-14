Blue Devils blank Trojans, 9-0

CENTENARY, Ohio — More than a little lop-sided.
The Gallia Academy boys soccer team earned a 9-0 shutout win on Thursday night as visiting Portsmouth was held to four shots in an Ohio Valley Conference contest at Lester Field.
GAHS (4-1, 3-1 OVC) scored four goals in the first half, as Pedro Herrera provided the Blue and White’s initial goal in the eighth minute.
Justin Day pushed the lead to 2-0, in the 22nd minute, and Dalton Vanco tacked on Gallia Academy’s third goal in the 26th minute of the contest.
Emmanuel Valdez extended the advantage to 4-0 with 9:55 remaining in the half.
Following the intermission, Brody Wilt’s scored at the 33:45 mark of the period to push the deficit to 5-0.
Valadez added his second goal of the match with 20:32 remaining to widen the margin to 6-0.
Tristan Polsley scored with 17:54 left to staked the hosts to a 7-0 lead.
Wilt completed a hat trick providing Gallia Academy’s final two goals when he scored in the 57th and 71st minute of the match to close out the 9-0 win.
The Blue Devils outshot the Trojans by a sizable 36-4 margin and also claimed a 14-1 advantage in corner kicks.
The victory serves as a season sweep for GAHS, having earned a 10-0 win over the Trojans on Aug. 22.
GAHS returns to the pitch on Tuesday to host Fairland in an OVC match.
Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.