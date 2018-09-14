Lady Marauders top River Valley

POMEROY, Ohio — A very thorough victory.

The Meigs girls golf team picked up a 56-stroke win in a head-to-head match against River Valley, on Thursday at the Meigs Golf Course.

In the play six, count four format, the Lady Marauders totalled a 185, while River Valley carded a 241.

MHS sophomore Kylee Robinson paced the field with an 8-over par round of 42. Lydia Edwards was next for the Lady Marauders with a 44, two strokes ahead of Shalynn Mitchell. Olivia Haggy’s 53 rounded out the team score, with Caitlin Cotterill’s 57 and Shelbe Cochran’s 59 serving as potential tie-breaking rounds.

Chloe Gee led the Lady Raiders with a 55. Aislynn Bostic was next with a 61, followed by Sophia Gee with a 62 and Erika Justice with a 63. Hina Horimoto carded a 79 for the Silver and Black, but did not count toward the team total.

