Mason County teams home in Week 4

Herbert Hoover Huskies (1-2) at Point Pleasant Big Blacks (2-1)

Last Week: Herbert Hoover lost to Nitro 32-14, in Nitro; Point Pleasant defeated Warren 61-0, in Point Pleasant.

Last meeting between the teams: Sept. 15, 2017. Point Pleasant won 35-14 in Clendenin.

Current head-to-head streak: Point Pleasant has won 2 straight.

HHHS offense last week: N/A.

PPHS offense last week: 475 rushing yards, 79 passing yards.

HHHS offensive leaders last week: N/A.

PPHS offensive leaders last week: QB Hunter Bush 5-of-8, 50 yards; RB Brady Adkins 8 carries, 176 yards, 3TDs; WR Mark Fowler 2 receptions, 30 yards.

HHHS defense last week: N/A.

PPHS defense last week: (-19) rushing yards, 71 passing yards.

Five things to note:

1. The Big Blacks hold a 7-6 record in all-time meetings with Herbert Hoover. The Huskies’ last trip to Point Pleasant was on Oct. 28, 2011, and resulted in a 41-7 PPHS victory. Herbert Hoover hasn’t won in Mason County since Oct. 28, 2005, when the Huskies topped the Big Blacks by a 23-12 count.

2. Point Pleasant’s offense has put up 1,525 yards this season, with the Big Blacks earning 11 yards per carry and 7.1 yards per pass completion.

3. After allowing 436 yards in Week 1, the PPHS defense has held its last two opponents to a combined 165 yards. Warren was the first team this season to have a sub-zero total in rushing yards against the Big Black defense. Point Pleasant last pushed a team back on the ground in the 2017 regular season finale.

4. Point Pleasant has scored 123 points in the first half this season, 63 in the first quarter and 60 in the second. After the break, PPHS has scored 35 in the third and 13 in the fourth. The Big Blacks have the most points scored of any Class AA school, and trail Doddridge County by one point for the highest scoring team in the state.

5. A total of 13 PPHS players have attempted a carry this season, while nine have caught a pass. Point Pleasant has had 10 different players find the end zone through three weeks.

Belpre Golden Eagles (1-2, 1-1) at Wahama White Falcons (0-3, 0-2)

Last Week: Belpre defeated Miller 36-19, in Belpre; Wahama lost to Southern 43-0, in Mason.

Last meeting between the teams: Sept. 15, 2017. Belpre won 42-20 in Belpre.

Current head-to-head streak: Belpre has won 3 straight.

BHS offense last week: N/A.

WHS offense last week: 69 rushing yards, 14 passing yards.

BHS offensive leaders last week: N/A.

WHS offensive leaders last week: QB Abram Pauley 1-of-4, 14 yards; RB Brady Bumgarner 12 carries, 44 yards; WR Brady Bumgarner 1 reception, 14 yards.

BHS defense last week: N/A.

WHS defense last week: 108 rushing yards, 67 passing yards.

Five things to note:

1. Belpre won its last trip to Mason, defeating the White Falcons 28-20 on Sept. 16, 2016. The White Falcons are 5-3 against BHS as members of the TVC Hocking, with the Golden Eagles winning all-3 times the teams met in non-league play.

2. Wahama is one of 14 Class A teams still searching for their first win, and is the only team in the state that has suffered three straight shut outs.

3. Last Friday, the White Falcons failed to reach the red zone, never advancing past the SHS 26-yard line. Wahama didn’t make it inside the SHS 30 until the final play of the game.

4. The Golden Eagles and White Falcons have one common opponent to this point in the season, in Miller. Wahama dropped a 40-0 decision at MHS in Week 2, while Belpre picked up its first win of the year with a 17-point win at home against Miller last week.

5. This is Wahama’s Hall of Fame game. The White Falcons will be honoring 2018 inductees Mike Goldsberry, Rick Kearns and David Tennant.

Hannan Wildcats (0-3) at Hundred Hornets (0-3)

Last Game: Hundred lost to Beallsville 67-6, in Hundred; Hannan lost to Manchester 16-8 OT, in Manchester.

Last meeting between the teams: Sept. 16, 2017. Hannan won 41-0 in Hundred.

Current head-to-head streak: Hannan has won 6 straight.

Five things to note:

1. Hannan is 7-3 against the Hornets dating back to 1994 when the series began. Hundred’s last trip to Ashton was on Sept. 16, 2016 and resulted in a 39-22 Wildcats win.

2. Hundred enters play with a 49-game losing skid. The Hornets — who didn’t have a varsity team in 2014 or 2015 — last won on Nov. 5 2010, by a 53-13 count at Rappahannock County, Va.

3. The last time the Hornets defeated Hannan was November 7, 2008 in Ashton, by a 22-14 tally. That win, teamed with the 46-0 triumph the year before makes Hundred’s only winning streak in the series.

4. Hannan and Hundred join Wahama and 11 others as Class A schools without a win in the first three weeks. A total of 30 teams in the state are still in search of win No. 1.

5. Last week’s setback marks the first time Hannan has been in a one-possession game since Week 1 of the 2016 season. The Wildcats haven’t won a one-possession game since Week 2 of the 2012 season, when the defeated Hundred 22-20.

Wahama senior Brady Bumgarner (4) takes a handoff in the first quarter of the White Falcons’ loss to Southern, in a Week 3 TVC Hocking game at Bachtel Stadium in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/09/web1_9.14-WAH-Bumgarner.jpg Wahama senior Brady Bumgarner (4) takes a handoff in the first quarter of the White Falcons’ loss to Southern, in a Week 3 TVC Hocking game at Bachtel Stadium in Mason, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

