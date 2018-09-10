Point blanks Defenders, 7-0

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The first half told the story.

The Point Pleasant boys varsity soccer team improved its mark to 9-1 this season following an 7-0 victory over visiting Ohio Valley Christian School on Saturday night in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The host Black Knights (9-1-0) scored each of their seven goals in the first half en route to the shutout victory.

Alberto Castillo scored in the 3rd minute of the contest for PPHS, after receiving an assist from Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy, to put PPHS ahead at 1-0.

Garrett Hatten added a second goal in the 5th minute, off an assist by Castillo, to extend Point Pleasant’s advantage to 2-0.

PPHS widen its margin to 3-0 on a goal by Cohen Yates off an assist by Hatten in the 7th minute.

Point Pleasant furthered its lead to 4-0, 10:00 into the contest, as Adam Veroski buried a shot off from 20 yard away from net.

Castillo tallied his second goal of the match at the 15:00 minute mark, to push PPHS ahead 5-0.Kaydean Eta was credited with the assist on a through ball from center to the right side of goal.

The Big Blacks widen the margin to 6-0, in the 24th minute when Peyton Hughes scored on a pass from Castillo.

Eta tallied the final goal of the contest in the 42nd minute when his shot from inside 18 yards found the back of the net.

Point Pleasant outshot the Defenders by a sizable 18-4 overall margin and also claimed a 6-0 advantage in corner kicks.

PPHS junior goalkeepers Isaiah Snyder finished with two saves, while Nick Smith and Zach Rediger were credited finished with with one save apiece, respectively. In contrast, OVCS finished with 11 saves.

Point Pleasant head coach Chip Wood was pleased with his team’s overall effort — particularly with the ability of his team to get everyone involved.

“They ran a little offside trap defensively, and it threw us off for a couple minutes” Wood said. “But we started hitting early through balls and long diagonal passes and utilized dribbling to beat their high defensive line and the trap. Everybody got to play in the game. It was good to get some guys big minutes who haven’t played much lately. And I was really proud of the guys for listening and playing within certain guidelines while respecting OVCS. “

With the victory Point Pleasant earns a season sweep of the Defenders having picked up a 8-0 win on Aug. 27 in Gallia County.

The Black Knights take a break in the schedule before resuming play at Chapanville on Sept. 18.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

