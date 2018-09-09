RedStorm volleyball wallops Warriors

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande cruised through the first two sets before rallying in the third to record a 3-0 win over Appalachian Bible College, Saturday morning, in non-conference women’s volleyball action at the Newt Oliver Arena.

The RedStorm improved to 3-8 on the season by virtue of a 25-14, 25-10, 26-24 triumph.

ABC slipped to 0-3 with the loss.

Rio Grande led just 14-10 midway through the first set before scoring 11 of the final 15 winners to grab the early match lead, while opening the second stanza on a 14-4 roll and cruising the rest of the way.

Set three saw the Warriors bolt to a 7-1 lead out of the gate, but the RedStorm methodically kept chipping away and reeled off six straight winners to turn a 17-13 deficit into a 19-17 lead.

ABC did rebound to tie the set at 19-all and 24-all, but Rio scored the last two points to take the set and complete the sweep.

Sophomore Baylee Pursifull (New Carlisle, OH) and junior Kinnison Donaldson (Jackson, OH) had seven kills each to pace Rio Grande, while sophomore Macy Roell (Farmersville, OH) had a match-high 19 assists and freshman Jesse Youse (Pettisville, OH) served up six aces to go along with a solo block and four block assists.

Junior Katie Hemsley (Jackson, OH) and sophomore Carly Shriver (Gallipolis, OH) had 13 and 10 digs, respectively, for the RedStorm.

Kayla Krewson had seven kills, three solo blocks and five block assists to lead the Warriors, while Madelyn Meece had 15 assists and Abby Lieb had 15 digs in a losing cause.

Kiki Peterson also had 12 digs for Appalachian Bible.

Rio Grande returns to action next Thursday, traveling to Portsmouth, Ohio to face rival Shawnee State University in a 6 p.m. first serve.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.