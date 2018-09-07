Lady Lancers fend off Southern

STEWART, Ohio — The third game was the charm, but unfortunately it was the only one.

The Southern volleyball team fell behind Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Federal Hocking by a 2-0 count, but won the third game in impressive fashion. However, the Lady Lancers sealed the match with a nine-point victory in the fourth game.

The first game of the night featured five ties, but the Lady Lancers never trailed and ultimately won the opener by a 25-14 count.

Southern (0-6, 0-4 TVC Hocking) claimed its first lead of the night at 11-10 in the second game, but Federal Hocking scored the next three points and led the rest of the way to the 25-15 victory.

Following a pair of early lead changes in the third game, Southern opened up an eight-point, 20-12 lead. The Lady Lancers fought back to within two points, at 20-18, but the Lady Tornadoes scored five of the next six points and took the 25-19 win.

The Lady Lancers led wire-to-wire in the final game, scoring the first six points on their way to the 25-16 triumph.

Southern finished with a 42.2 side-out percentage and a 91.5 serve percentage, while FHHS had a side-out percentage of 54.3.

Baylee Wolfe led the Lady Tornadoes with 11 points, including three aces. Baylee Grueser was next with six points and one ace, followed by Sydney Adams with five points and two aces. Kassie Barton had four service points, Phoenix Cleland and Marissa Brooker each added two points, while Peyton Anderson and Saelym Larsen had a point apiece.

Wolfe also led Southern at the net with 10 kills and two blocks. Cleland added six kills and two blocks, Brooker came up with two kills, Adams and Abby Cummins each had one kill, while Larsen chipped in with two blocks.

Federal Hocking was led by Lindsey Parsons with 18 points.

The Purple and Gold will get another shot at FHHS on Oct. 1 in Racine.

After a non-conference tri-match at Meigs on Saturday, Southern will resume league play at South Gallia on Tuesday.

