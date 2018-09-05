Lady Wildcats scratch Southern

RACINE, Ohio — Alas, there was no upset to be had.

The Southern volleyball team fell short of defending Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division champion Waterford on Tuesday in Meigs County, with the Lady Wildcats claiming victory in straight games.

Southern (0-5, 0-3 TVC Hocking) took the in-ital lead in the opening game, and stretched it to as many as five points, at 9-4. Waterford rallied back, however, taking the lead at 12-11 and never relinquishing it on the way to a 25-16 triumph.

The Lady Wildcats led wire-to-wire in the second game, scoring eight of the first nine points and cruising to the 25-13 victory.

After a trio of ties in the third game, the last of which came at 4-4, Waterford gradually pulled away and ultimately claimed the 25-13 match-clinching win.

Southern finished with a side-out percentage of 32.9 and a serve percentage of 93.2 for the match. Meanwhile, the Lady Wildcats had a 59.1 side-out percentage.

The Southern service was led by Marissa Brooker and Sydney Adams with five points apiece, including a pair of aces by Adams. Kassie Barton finished with four points and one ace for the hosts, Baylee Wolfe chipped in with two points, while Baylee Grueser and Phoenix Cleland each earned one service point.

Wolfe and Cleland led Southern at the net with five kills apiece. Abby Cummins finished with two kills and two blocks, while Saelym Larsen contributed one kill to the Lady Tornado cause.

Waterford was led by Cara Taylor with 18 points and Ana-Sophia Beardsley with 10.

Southern will get a second chance at the Green and White on Sept. 27 in Waterford.

After a trip to Nelsonville-York on Wednesday, the Lady Tornadoes resume league play on Thursday at Federal Hocking.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.