Blue Angels top River Valley

BIDWELL, Ohio — Winning streaks were on the line.

The Gallia Academy and River Valley volleyball teams both entered Saturday’s non-conference match with momentum, and it was the Blue Angels who extended their regular season winning streak to 10 matches, while ending the Lady Raiders’ at five.

Gallia Academy (4-0) scored the first eight points of the day and led wire-to-wire in the first game, winning by a 25-7 final tally.

The second game featured a trio of lead changes, with Blue Angels taking the advantage for good at 6-5. River Valley (5-2) stayed within striking distance, but Gallia Academy scored eight of the final 11 points to take the 25-18 victory.

The Blue Angels capped off the sweep with a wire-to-wire 25-11 victory in the third game.

Both teams finished with a serve percentage of 86.5 in the contest. GAHS posted a 64.9 side-out and a 26.2 hitting percentage, while River Valley had a 31.1 side-out percentage and a sub-zero hitting percentage.

Peri Martin led the GAHS service attack with 19 points, including one ace. Maddie Wright had 13 points and a match-best four aces, while Alex Barnes and Ashton Webb both recorded six points and three aces. Hunter Copley finished with five points and one ace for the victors, while Taylor Burnette picked up a pair of points.

Alexandria Wood led the Lady Raiders with five service points. Mikenzi Pope and Rachel Horner each had three points, with Pope earning the team’s lone ace. Kelsey Brown rounded out the RVHS service attack with two points.

At the net, the Blue Angels were led by Barnes with 11 kills, and Webb with 10 kills and two blocks. Wright contributed eight kills and two blocks to the winning cause, Maddy Petro chipped in with six kills and a trio of blocks, while Copley and Martin each added one block, with Martin earning a match-best 33 assists. Burnette led the Blue Angel defense with nine of the team’s 27 digs.

Kasey Birchfield had a pair of kills and one block to lead the Silver and Black at the net. Brown, Horner, Jaden Bradley and Hannah Jacks each had one kill, with Taylor Huck earning a block. Horner had a team-best three assists, while Pope led the defense with seven of the Lady Raiders’ 23 digs.

The Blue Angels hosted Ironton on Tuesday, and will be back on the road Thursday at South Point. After visiting Athens on Tuesday, River Valley will be back in Bidwell on Thursday to face Nelsonville-York.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

