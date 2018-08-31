Lady Raiders outlast Wellston

BIDWELL, Ohio — Fabulous in five.

The River Valley volleyball team battled with the visiting Lady Golden Rockets through five games in Thursday night’s Tri Valley Conference Ohio Division match, with the Lady Raiders earning a decisive win the fifth set to earn their fifth overall victory of the 2018 campaign.

The Silver and Black (5-1, 2-0 TVC Ohio) edged past the Blue and Gold in the opening game, as they pulled out to a two-point, 25-23 victory.

Following a 6-all tie early in the second game, the Lady Golden Rockets utilized a 19-14 scoring run en route to a 25-20 win.

River Valley leaped to a 2-1 advantage in the third game, 25-19 victory. Wellston, however, answered in the fourth set, earning a 25-18 to force a fifth and deciding finale.

In the deciding game, RVHS opened up an 8-5 advantage, before closing on a 7-5 scoring run to earn a 5-2 match victory.

The Lady Raiders service attack was led by Rachel Horner Pope with 21 points and Mikenzi Pope was next with 20.

Kelsey Brown posted 16 points, while Alex Wood followed with 15. Kasey Birchfield and Lora Kinney each finished with nine points apiece, respectively, rounding out the RVHS service attack.

River Valley returned to action on Saturday, as they played host to Gallia County rival Gallia Academy in non-coference competition.

