Blue Angels pound Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — It’s only their third match of the year, but the Blue Angels appear to be in mid-season form.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team defeated Ohio Valley Conference host Portsmouth in straight games on Thursday in Scioto County, with the Blue Angels winning each stanza by at least a dozen.

Gallia Academy (3-0, 3-0 OVC) led wire-to-wire in each of the first two games, following up a 25-9 opening game victory with a 25-13 win in the second.

The Lady Trojans earned their first and only lead of the night at the start of the third game, but the Blue Angels took the advantage at 4-3 and never trailed again on their way to the 25-10 win.

In the win, the Blue Angels had a serve percentage of 89, a hitting percentage of 45, and a side-out percentage of 67.6. Meanwhile, PHS had a serve percentage of 82.4 and a side-out percentage of 28.8, with a negative hitting percentage.

The GAHS service attack was led by Alex Barnes with 14 points and a pair of aces. Next was Maddie Wright with 12 points and one ace, followed by Peri Martin with 11 points and one ace, and Ashton Webb with nine points and a match-best six aces.

Hunter Copley had four points and two aces in the win, while Taylor Burnette added two points and one ace.

Webb led the victors at the net with 15 kills, followed by Barnes with 11. Wright and Aubrey Unroe both finished with four kills, with Wright earning two blocks and Unroe adding one block.

Maddy Petro marked three kills and two blocks for the Blue Angels, Copley added three blocks, while Martin had one kill and a match-high 30 assists.

Webb and Burnette each had six of the team’s 26 digs to pace the GAHS defense.

Katie Davis led Portsmouth with four points, including two aces. Jaiden Rickett had three points, Cassidy Potts had two, while Madison Perry and Megan Calvin had a point apiece.

Rickett and Calvin led PHS at the net with two kills apiece, while Davis had a team-high six assists.

The Blue Angels will look for a similar result when Portsmouth visits GAHS on Sept. 27.

After a non-conference bout with River Valley on Saturday, GAHS will get back to work in the OVC at home on Tuesday against Ironton.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

