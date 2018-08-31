Blue Angels top Warren at Cliffside

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — You win some, you lose some, and sometimes you do both.

The Gallia Academy golf program went 1-1 in a head-to-head match against Warren on the par-36 backside at Cliffside Golf Course on Thursday, with the Blue Angels claiming a 15-stroke victory, but the Blue Devils falling by 11 shots.

In the play six, count four format, the GAHS girls squad combined for a 203. Gallia Academy senior Molly Fitzwater led all ladies with an 8-over par round of 44. Next for the Blue Angels was Bailey Meadows with a 47.

Carley Johnson and Macy Jones each recorded rounds of 56 to cap off the Gallia Academy total. The potential tie-breaking scores for the GAHS girls were a 64 by Avery Minton and a 67 by Lilly Rees.

The Blue Devils — who tallied a 177 team total — were led by match medalist Wyatt Sipple, who posted an even-par round of 36.

Reece Thomas was next for the hosts with a 7-over par 43, while Hobie Graham and William Hendrickson rounded out the team score with rounds of 48 and 50 respectively.

Cooper Davis’ 67 and Elijah Blazer’s 68 were the fifth and sixth scores for the GAHS boys.

Seth Dennis led the Warren boys with a 38, while Hannah Jankauskas paced the Lady Warriors with a 51.

After Saturday’s Westfall Invitational, GAHS will return to action at the Lancaster Invitational on Tuesday.

