Spartans win 4th TVC Ohio match

POMEROY, Ohio — A three-horse race at the midway point.

Two wins are all that separate first and third place after Alexander captured top honors on Thursday during the fourth Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division golf match at Meigs County Golf Course.

The Spartans notched their second match victory of the season with a slim three-shot win over the field. Alexander fired a cumulative 170, with host Meigs right behind with a 173.

Athens — which had won the previous two matches — placed third overall with a 189, while Vinton County (201) and Wellston (211) rounded out the five-team scoring. Nelsonville-York had only one competitor and, therefore, did not compete as a team.

Meigs senior Wyatt Nicholson claimed medalist honors with a 3-over par round of 37. Whit Byrd of Alexander was the individual runner-up with a 39.

Cole Arnott and Austin Mahr followed Nicholson with identical rounds of 45 for the Marauders, while Bobby Musser completed the scoring with a 46. Dawson Justice and Trenton Peacock also had respective efforts of 46 and 58 for the Maroon and Gold.

Tyson Smith led the Bulldogs with a 43, while Noah Nobles fired a 40 to guide the Vikings. Hunter Cardwell paced Wellston with a 43 and Shane Meeks shot a 67 for the Buckeyes.

With three matches left, Athens still holds the season league lead with a record of 17-3. The Spartans are currently second at 16-4, while Meigs is third with a 15-5 mark.

Vinton County currently stands fourth at 8-12, Wellston is fifth at 4-16, and NYHS is 0-20 overall. River Valley did not have a boys team this fall.

The fifth TVC Ohio contest will be held Tuesday at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson, Ohio.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.