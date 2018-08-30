Blue Devils defeat Point, 1-0

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A lightning-quick ending.

The Gallia Academy boys soccer team earned a 1-0 victory over host Point Pleasant on Wednesday night in a non-conference contest following a stoppage due to inclement weather after one half of play.

The presence of lightning loomed in the backdrop of Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field from the onset of the match. However, the game was halted by officials prior to the start of the second half following the announcement of a 30-minute delay.

Gallia Academy (2-0-1) scored the game’s lone goal when Dalton Vanco’s shot from inside the box found the back of the net at the 13:42 mark, as Justin Day was credited with the assist.

For PPHS (4-1), the goal was only the second surrendered in five contests, having combined to outscore their opponents 27-2 thus far this season.

GAHS goalkeeper Andrew Toler finished with five saves in the contest, while PPHS junior Nick Smith saved eight. The Blue Devils outshot the Black Knights by a narrow 10-9 overall margin, as Point Pleasant claimed a 4-2 edge in corner kicks.

Following the match, GAHS head coach Cory Camden was pleased with his team’s performance — but noted he would have liked to seen the contest played full-time.

“It’s very unfortunate we didn’t get to finish the game,” Camden said. “You want to be able to play, get more guys in and as much playing time as possible. I thought we held strong. Our keeper did a great job, he set up some great play up front. Some of our midfield play we stepped to the ball very well. We worked on trying to deliver the ball to the wings and set something up in the middle, but kind of struggled. We ran a lot through the right side of the field, so it would have been nice to have been able to open the field up.

“I thought it was an all around team performance,” Camden said. “From top to bottom I thought we played a great game. Every time we come over it’s a very tough game. We play on grass, so playing on turf the ball is a little quicker, which is something that has to be factored in. Point Pleasant has a great team. I think both teams played very well.”

Both teams returned to action on Thursday as Gallia Academy hosted Ohio Valley Conference foe Fairland, while Point Pleasant traveled to face Poca.

Gallia Academy’s Dalton Vanco (2) prepares to score during the Blue Devil’s 1-0 victory over the Black Knights on Wednesday night in Mason County. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/08/web1_8.31-GA-Vanco.jpg Gallia Academy’s Dalton Vanco (2) prepares to score during the Blue Devil’s 1-0 victory over the Black Knights on Wednesday night in Mason County. Scott Jones|OVP Sports

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.