RedStorm women slip past Blue Devils

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Payten Davis snapped a 1-1 tie with her second goal of the night, lifting the University of Rio Grande to a 2-1 win over Lawrence Technological University (Mich.), Tuesday night, in non-conference women’s soccer action at sauna-like Evan E. Davis Field.

The RedStorm improved to 2-1 on the young season with a second straight win.

The Blue Devils suffered their first loss in three outings.

The two squads battled through excessive humidity which produced a humiture reading of 98 degrees and water breaks midway through each half.

Davis, a sophomore from Chillicothe, Ohio, broke the deadlock by scoring off a pass from junior Amelia Bragg (Jackson, OH) with 14:22 gone in the second half.

Davis had given Rio Grande a 1-0 lead with an unassisted goal with 14:15 remaining in the first half, but Lawrence Tech tied the match just 81 seconds later when Madison Bologna found the back of the net off a feed from Sidney McClay.

Rio Grande finished with a 22-17 edge in shots overall, including an 11-6 advantage in shots on frame.

Senior keeper Andrea Vera (Quito, Ecuador) recorded five saves in the winning effort for the RedStorm.

Rebecca Almandoz stopped nine shots in the loss for the Blue Devils.

Rio Grande returns to action on Friday, traveling to Indiana Wesleyan University for a 4 p.m. kickoff.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

