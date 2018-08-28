Lady Marauders turn back Belpre

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — A marvelous Monday.

The Meigs volleyball team began the work week with a non-conference, straight games win over Belpre, at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Meigs County.

The Lady Marauders (2-1) scored the first six points and led wire-to-wire in the opening game of the night, rolling to a 25-12 victory.

Meigs also led from start to finish in the second game, claiming the first five points and ultimately winning by another 25-12 margin.

Belpre claimed its first and only lead of the night at 1-0 in the third game. The Lady Marauders took the advantage at 2-1 and never relinquished it on their way to a 25-21 match-clinching victory.

As a team, Meigs recorded an 87.8 serve percentage, a side-out percentage of 60.9 and a hitting percentage of 20.

Maci Hood led the Lady Marauder service attack with 19 points, including two aces. Marissa Noble had nine points and three aces in the win, Breanna Zirkle added eight points, while Madison Fields had seven. Hannah Durst marked two points on a pair of aces, while Baylee Tracy had one point on an ace.

Noble led the victors at the net with 11 kills and six blocks. Durst and Mallory Hawley each had five kills, with Hawley earning two blocks. Fields had four kills and a team-best 15 assists, Tracy and Hood added three kills apiece, while Zirkle and Savannah Zeigler each marked one kill.

The MHS defense was led by Noble with 10 digs and Fields with nine.

After welcoming River Valley to Rocksprings on Tuesday, Meigs will leave the county for the first time this season, as they visit Nelsonville-York on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

