Sullivan leads RedStorm women at Trailblazer Invite

PATASKALA, Ohio – Abalena Sullivan ran to a seventh-place showing to give the University of Rio Grande its top finish in the Trailblazer Invitational hosted by Ohio Christian University, Friday evening, at Watkins Memorial High School.

Sullivan, a freshman from Chillicothe, Ohio, finished the 3K course in 12:05.

Junior Kelsey Miller (Georgetown, OH), the only other RedStorm runner in the 38-runner field, finished 20th in a time of 13:13.

The invite, which included five other schools (four of which, like Rio, hailed from the River States Conference), was not scored as a team competition.

Point Park University recorded four of the top five finishers, including Anna Shields with the winning time of 10:49.

Rio Grande returns to action next Friday at the Wittenberg Invitational in Springfield, Ohio.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

