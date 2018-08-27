Point Pleasant blanks Patriots, 11-0

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A memorable moment in history.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer program picked up its 350th career victory while also posting its second shutout win over Independence on Saturday in a resounding 11-0 victory at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Mason County.

The Black Knights (3-0-0) were dominant in their 2018 home debut as the Red and Black mustered all 16 shots in the contest while also having seven different players score in the triumph.

PPHS scored the first of its eight first-half goals in the third minute as Alberto Castillo netted a pass from Isaiah Snyder, then Castillo assisted Jaden Reed on a goal in the sixth minute for a quick 2-0 cushion.

Adam Veroski tacked on back-to-back goals in the 11th minute and 14th minute, with Zach Rediger assisting on the latter score for a 4-0 edge.

Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy scored in the 18th minute on a pass from Garrett Hatten, then Luke Pinkerton netted a pair of Castillo passes for goals in the 30th and 32nd minutes — giving the hosts a seven-goal advantage.

Cohen Yates added the final first-half goal after netting a Hatten pass in the 33rd minute.

The game remained at 8-0 until the final 10 minutes of regulation. Connor Fields netted a Nic Matheny pass in the 70th minute for a 9-0 contest.

Veroski posted a hat trick in the 76th minute after planting a pass from Austin Weikle, making it a 10-goal lead. Castillo stole a pass and scored on a long boot in the 78th minute, wrapping up the 11-0 outcome.

Point Pleasant also claimed a season sweep of the Patriots after earning a 6-0 win in Beckley back on Aug. 17.

Nick Smith recorded his second shutout of the year, despite not facing a single shot attempt in the game. PPHS also claimed a 6-0 advantage in corner kicks.

“Everybody played big minutes and we got to move people around a little. The big thing that we demonstrated was a lot of improvement over the game against them last Friday,” PPHS coach Chip Wood said afterwards. “They were without their starting keeper and that really hurt them, but we also were putting everything on goal in good spots. We had a lot of unselfish play, which made for a good win.”

Point Pleasant traveled to Ohio Valley Christian on Monday and returns to action Wednesday when it hosts Gallia Academy at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.