Carpenter fuels Rio men’s XC in season opener

PATASKALA, Ohio – Kameron Carpenter gave the University of Rio Grande its top finish by finishing seventh in the Trailblazer Invitational hosted by Ohio Christian University, Friday evening, at Watkins Memorial High School.

Carpenter, a senior from Newark, Ohio, completed the 5K course in a time of 17:02.

No other RedStorm runner cracked the top 20 in the 53-runner field.

Junior Keshawn Jones (Mansfield, OH) finished 23rd in a time of 17:39, while junior River Spicer (West Milton, OH) placed 27th in a finish of 18:11. Sophomore Dean Freitag (Magnolia, OH) rounded out Rio’s quartet of runners in 37th place with a time of 19:05.

The invite, which included four other schools from the River States Conference, was not scored as a team competition.

Point Park University’s Xavier Stephens had the fastest finish with a time of 16:19.

Rio Grande returns to action next Friday at the Wittenberg Invitational in Springfield, Ohio.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.