Rio women rally late, bounce Buffaloes

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. — Brooklyn Pritt netted an unassisted goal with just over seven minutes left to play to lift the University of Rio Grande past Milligan College, 4-3, Saturday afternoon in non-conference women’s soccer action at Anglin Field.

The RedStorm evened its record at 1-1 with the victory, while avenging a tough 1-0 loss at home to the Buffaloes last season in the process.

Milligan was playing its season opener.

Pritt, a junior from Scott Depot, W.Va., scored the go-ahead marker with 7:04 remaining in the contest after Rio had squandered a 3-1 second half advantage.

The Buffaloes managed four shots over the final 2:39, but three were blocked by the RedStorm and the fourth went wide of the goal.

Pritt’s goal proved to be the final shot of the day for Rio, which was outshot 18-12 overall and 8-6 on goal over the course of the afternoon.

Still, the RedStorm appeared in control after senior Kelsie Lee (West Chester, OH) sandwiched a pair of goals around a marker by Payten Davis (Chillicothe, OH)for a 3-1 cushion.

Lee’s first score – an unassisted goal with 15:53 remaining before halftime – tied the game at 1-1 after Ashlen Burch had put the hosts in front with an unassisted marker of her own just 14:21 into the match.

Davis put Rio in front just 3:18 after Lee had knotted the game and Lee extended the advantage to 3-1 with a goal off an assist by Pritt just over seven minutes into the second half.

However, Milligan fought back and closed the gap to 3-2 when Amy Olvera scored off an Amy Long assist with 28:43 left to play.

Bekah Cundiff’s goal via a feed from Dharma Fawbush exactly eight minutes later tied the contest and set up the dramatic finish.

“We stopped playing after we went up 3-1, but a win is a win,” said Rio Grande head coach Tony Daniels. “The girls grounded out the result. I’m very proud of them.”

Senior Andrea Vera (Quito, Ecuador) was credited with five saves in the winning effort for the RedStorm.

Eva Bower stopped two shots in a losing cause for the Buffaloes.

Rio Grande returns to action Tuesday night when it hosts Lawrence Tech (Mich.) for a 5 p.m. kickoff at Evan E. Davis Field.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

