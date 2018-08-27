Lady Eagles 8th at season-opening invite

MARIETTA, Ohio — Off and running, quite quickly at that.

Eastern began its 2018 campaign at the 19th annual Elizabeth S. Broughton Memorial Cross Country Invitational on Saturday in Washington County, with the Lady Eagles finishing eighth, and the lone EHS boy placing in the top-10.

Lancaster won the girls team title with a score of 42, followed by Williamstown with a 61 and Bridgeport with a 93. Caldwell was fourth at 127, just one ahead of fifth place Ritchie County.

Warren was sixth at 188, Marietta took seventh with 199, while Eastern placed eighth with a 209. New Lexington (243), Union Local (257), Buckeye Trail (304), Morgan (321), Shenandoah (362), Belpre (386) and Fort Frye (440) rounded out the 15-team field. Williamstown sophomore Ella Hesson was the fastest of the 168 girls, turning in a time of 19:51.67.

EHS senior Rhiannon Morris led the Lady Eagles with a 12th place finish and a time of 21:28.51. Ally Durst was 31st with a time of 23:01.71, while Whitney Durst crossed the line 43rd at 23:50.71. Lexa Hayes claimed 74th overall with a time of 25:17.85, while Alysa Howard rounded out the EHS score with a 114th place finish and a time of 27:32.3.

Megan Ross was Eastern’s potential tie-breaking runner, turning in a time of 31:15.07 for 142nd overall.

Ritchie County won the boys title with a score of 52, just three ahead of second place Bridgeport. Belpre was third with a 99, two ahead of fourth place Warren. Caldwell claimed fifth with a 140, followed by Williamstown at 204, Union Local at 212 and New Lexington with 231.

Marietta (235), Fort Frye (248), Shenandoah (307), Wirt County (315) and Buckeye Trail (317) rounded out the 13-team field. Shadyside senior Chase Stewart paced the field of 165, with a time of 16:39.72.

Eastern’s only competitor in the boys race was Colton Reynolds, who was ninth overall with a time of 17:52.62.

EHS is scheduled for competition again on Saturday at Warren.

Visit www.baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 Elizabeth S. Broughton Memorial Cross Country Invitational.

