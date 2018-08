The 2018 college football season is officially one week away for the Marshall Thundering Herd, who open the year in Oxford, Ohio, while taking on the Miami (OH) RedHawks. Marshall, which defeated Miami 31-26 in last year’s season opener, has won four straight decision over the RedHawks. The Herd has also won seven consecutive season openers under ninth-year coach Doc Holliday. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/08/web1_8.25-MU-Block.jpg