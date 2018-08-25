White Falcons fall at Ravenswood, 42-0

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — Just 13 minutes of fury.

The Wahama football team fell to non-conference host Ravenswood by a 42-0 tally on Friday night in Jackson County, with the host Red Devils scoring all-42 of their points within 13:02 on the game clock.

After a scoreless first quarter, Ravenswood (1-0) quarterback Max Hilton found Joe Chambers for a 46-yard scoring pass with 10:52 left in the half. Tanner Snodgress made his first of six successful extra point kicks to give RHS a 7-0 lead.

Exactly 90 seconds later the Red Devils were in the end zone again, this time with a 39-yard Jacob Anthony run. Another 90 seconds went by before Ravenswood increased its lead to 21-0, with Wayne Stephenson scoring on a 39-yard run.

Stephenson found paydirt again with a 19-yard run at the 4:15 mark of the second. Chase Hood got in on the action with 2:02 left in the half, scoring on a 10-yard run and making the margin 35-0 at the break.

Ravenswood scored for the final time with 9:50 to go in the third quarter, when Luke Jackson rumbled into the end zone from 18 yards away.

Wahama (0-1) was led by Brady Bumgarner with 43 yards on nine carries, and Ronin Madill had 25 yards on eight totes.

White Falcons quarterback Abram Pauley was 2-for-6 passing for 26 yards, with Jacob Warth catching a 22-yard pass and Owen Richardson hauling in a four-yard pass.

Jackson led the hosts on the ground with 123 yards on seven carries. Hood had 63 yards on seven rushes, Stephenson carried the ball three times for 59 yards, while Anthony ran three times and gained 49 yards.

Hilton was 2-of-6 passing for 51 yards, with a 46-yard pass going to Chambers and a five-yard pass going to Case Fletcher.

Ravenswood has now won back-to-back decisions against the White Falcons, making the all-time series 35-24-3 in favor of the Red Devils.

Next week, Wahama will begin Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play at Miller. MHS dropped its season opener by a 26-0 count to Berne Union on Friday.

Ravenswood is slated for a trip to Webster County next week.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

