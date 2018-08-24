Eagles soar at Oxbow

BELPRE, Ohio — Alone in first.

The Eastern golf team claimed a three-stroke victory to remain undefeated in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division match at Oxbow Golf Course, hosted by Belpre on Wednesday in Washington County.

EHS posted a total of 173, in the play six count for format. Southern — suffering their first league setback of the 2018 campaign — finished in second with a total of 176, 15 shots ahead of third place Belpre.

Waterford followed in fourth place with a total of 193. Playing with only three golfers, South Gallia combined for a total of 206, but did not have enough golfers to finish the day with a final team tally.

Leading the way for the Eagles was Josiah Brewer who posted a 40. Next for Eastern were Nick Durst and Ryan Harbour at 44 apiece, respectively. John Harris followed at 45, while Kylee Tolliver’s 48 and Ethan Short’s 56 were non-counting scores for the Green, White and Gold.

For the Tornadoes, Jarrett Hupp led the way with a 41, while Ryan Acree was next at 44. Next for SHS was Joey Weaver at 45, while Jerven Anderson followed at 46. Landen Hill’s 49 and Will Wickline’s 56 were non-counting scores for the Purple and Gold.

South Gallia was paced by Noah Spurlock who a score of 66, while Nolan Stanley and Sam Cudd each finished at 70 apiece, respectively.

The Rebels return to action on Tuesday as they travel to Waterford, while the Eagles and Tornadoes resume play on Thursday at Lakeside Golf Course.

