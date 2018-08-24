Blue Angels roll past Rock Hill in opener

PEDRO, Ohio — Simply picking up where they left off.

The three-time defending Ohio Valley Conference champion Gallia Academy volleyball team began its quest for a four-peat in style on Thursday, defeating host Rock Hill in straight games in Lawrence County.

Gallia Academy (1-0, 1-0 OVC) — which has now won 30 straight OVC matches — never trailed in the opening game, winning it by a 25-14 tally.

The Blue Angels led wire-to-wire in the second game, taking it by a 25-12 count to move ahead 2-0 in the match.

Rock Hill claimed its first and only lead of the night at 4-3 in the third game. However, GAHS scored the next seven and rolled to the match-clinching 25-11 victory.

Alex Barnes led the Blue Angel service attack with 15 points and five aces, followed by Hunter Copley with 11 points and three aces. Ashton Webb had nine service points and three aces, Peri Martin recorded eight points and a trio of aces, while Maddie Wright finished with four points and one ace.

At the net, Webb led the guests with 11 kills, followed by Barnes with six. Wright and Maddy Petro each had five kills, with Wright earning a block. Martin finished with two kills, one block and a team-best 22 assists, while Aubrey Unroe had one kill in the win.

Barnes also led the Blue Angel defense with eight of the team’s 28 digs.

Gallia Academy had a side-out percentage of 71.8 in the victory, allowing just 11 service points. GAHS only committed seven hitting errors, making for a hitting percentage of 33.3. The Blue Angels had a serving percentage of 94.5 in the win.

Whitney Howard and Mackenzie Hanshaw each had four service points to lead Rock Hill. Shay Cox had two points, while Katie Arthur finished with one.

GAHS will go for the season sweep of Rock Hill on Sept. 20 in Centenary.

Gallia Academy’s home opener is scheduled for Tuesday against Coal Grove.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

