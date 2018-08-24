Lady Marauders win tri-match

POMEROY, Ohio — A good day on the home front.

The Meigs girls golf team posted a 36-shot victory over visiting Athens and River Valley on Thursday night during a non-conference tri-match at Meigs County Golf Course.

The Lady Marauders posted five of the top six individual efforts en route to a winning tally of 184. The Lady Bulldogs were second with a 220, while the Lady Raiders fired a collective 256 in placing third.

MHS sophomore Caitlin Cotterill earned medalist honors with a 10-over par round of 44, edging teammate Kylee Robinson (45) for the top spot.

Shaylynn Mitchell and Shelbe Cochran completed the Meigs total with respective efforts of 47 and 48. Lydia Edwards and Mikayla Radcliffe also fired rounds of 49 and 50, respectively, for the hosts.

Sophia Gee paced the Lady Raiders with a 57 and Chloe Gee followed with a 59. Erica Justice and Aislynn Bostic added respective efforts of 61 and 79.

Both Meigs and River Valley will compete Monday in the first TVC Girls Championship match being held at Athens Country Club.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.