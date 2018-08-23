Mason County teams open 2018 on the road

Point Pleasant Big Blacks at Mingo Central Miners

Last meeting between the teams: Aug. 25, 2017. Mingo Central won 36-34 in Point Pleasant.

Current head-to-head streak: Mingo Central has won 1 straight.

Five things to note:

1. Last season’s game lived up to the hype, coming down to the final play. Mingo Central quarterback Jeremy Dillon completed a 31-yard Hail Mary to Dawson Elia with no time remaining, ending the Big Blacks’ 43-game regular season winning streak.

2. Neither team is a stranger to postseason success. PPHS has won at least one playoff game in five straight years, while MCHS has made it out of the first round in four consecutive seasons.

3. Prior to last season’s bout between these teams, Point Pleasant had won six consecutive season openers. The Miners enter 2018 with a winning streak of four games in season openers.

4. Point Pleasant has 64 players out for the 2108 campaign, 34 of whom return from last year’s 9-3 team. Mingo Central has 66 players on this season’s squad.

5. This trip marks Point Pleasant’s first visit to Mingo County since the 2009 season opener, when the Big Blacks defeated Tug Valley 57-0.

Wahama White Falcons at Ravenswood Red Devils

Last meeting between the teams: August 25, 2017. Ravenswood won 27-12 in Mason.

Current head-to-head streak: Ravenswood has won 1 straight.

Five things to note:

1. Wahama’s last trip to Ravenswood was on Aug. 26, 2016 and resulted in a 26-14 White Falcons’ victory, its second straight in the series.

2. With last season’s victory, Ravenswood improved to 34-24-3 in all-time meetings with the White Falcons.

3. Since joining the TVC Hocking prior to the 2010 season, Wahama is 11-5 in non-league regular season play. The 2014 season is the only time in that span that WHS was winless in non-conference affairs.

4. Wahama enters the 2018 season with a four-game winning streak, having ended the 2017 season with victories over Eastern, South Gallia, Miller and Buffalo. Three of those games were on the road, giving WHS its first winning road record since 2014.

5. This year’s version of the White Falcons features 20 players, including 12 returning from last season’s 5-5 campaign. The Red Devils have 39 players on the 2018 roster.

Hannan Wildcats at Tug Valley Panthers

Last meeting between the teams: Sept. 28, 2012. Tug Valley won 33-0 in Williamson.

Current head-to-head streak: Tug Valley has won 3 straight.

Five things to note:

1. The Wildcats are hoping to start the season with a victory for the first time since 1999. Hannan is just 2-21 in its last 23 season openers.

2. Hannan is 0-3 in all-time meetings with Tug Valley. The first game between the teams was in Williamson on Oct. 20 2006, when TVHS won 32-12.

3. Kellie Thomas will be making her head coaching debut for the Wildcats, making her the first female varsity football coach state history.

4. This is the first of five road games for HHS this season, as it will also visit Manchester, Jenkins, Montcalm and Tolsia. Hannan was 1-4 on the road a year ago, and ended an 18-game road losing streak.

5. Hannan has 19 players on its 2018 roster, including 11 back from last season’s 2-8 campaign. Tug Valley has 30 players this season, following a 10-2 year in which the Panthers made the second round of the Class A playoffs

