Rio Grande tabbed 2nd in RSC women’s soccer poll

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande has been picked second in the 2018 River States Conference Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

The poll, which was determined through balloting of the league’s 10 head coaches, was announced by conference officials Tuesday afternoon.

The RedStorm earned three first-place votes and tallied 67 points in all. Head coach Tony Daniels’ squad posted an overall mark of 10-9-1 and a 5-3-1 RSC record en route to making a run to the conference tournament finals.

Rio Grande, which opened its season with a non-conference loss at home to Mount Vernon Nazarene University last Saturday, travels to Milligan (Tenn.) College for another non-conference contest this weekend.

West Virginia University-Tech topped the list after also garnering received three first-place votes and 70 points overall.

The Golden Bears, who reached the semifinals of the RSC tourney, led the conference last year with a record of 12-6-1 overall and 7-1-1 in the RSC for the regular-season championship.

Point Park (Pa.) University tallied 62 points overall and received two first-place votes to register third place in the poll. The Pioneers were 8-8-2, 5-3-1 RSC last year and the 2015 and 2016 conference champions.

Asbury (Ky.) University was close behind with 59 points in the poll for fourth. The Eagles won the 2017 RSC Tournament and had a conference-high for wins with a final record of 14-5-1, 6-2-1 RSC last season.

IU East placed fifth in the poll, received a first-place vote and 48 points total. The Red Wolves had their first year of soccer in 2017 and came away with a record of 6-7-4, 2-3-4 RSC.

Ohio Christian University (7-9-2, 4-4-1 RSC) was a conference semifinalist last year and is predicted as the sixth and final playoff team this year with 47 points. The Trailblazers were one of the five teams to get a first-place vote.

Cincinnati Christian University was next with 43 points for seventh place. The Eagles made the playoffs last year at 7-9-3, 4-3-2 RSC.

Carlow (Pa.) University earned 25 points for eighth place ahead of Midway (Ky.) University’s 16 points and Brescia (Ky.) University’s 13 points to round out the poll.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

