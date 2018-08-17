Marauders 3rd in TVC Ohio opener

ATHENS, Ohio — In nine holes, a majority of Athens County did what could not be done the previous two years.

The Meigs golf team had its 14-match winning streak come to an end as the Marauders placed third at the first-of-seven Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contests Thursday at the Ohio University Golf Course.

Host Alexander came away with top honors as Whit Byrd fired a 2-under par round of 33 for medalist honors. Andrew Yogt was the individual runner-up, giving the Spartans a solid 1-2 punch en route to a winning tally of 156.

Athens was eight shots off the lead with a runner-up finish of 164, while the Marauders rounded out the top-half of the field with a 179.

Vinton County (182) and Wellston (193) respectively placed fourth and fifth, and Nelsonville-York was sixth despite recording only one individual score. River Valley does not have a boys team this season.

Wyatt Nicholson paced MHS with a 39, which ended up being the third-best individual score at the event. Bobby Musser was next with a 42, while Cole Arnott ended the day with a 48.

Austin Mahr completed the Maroon and Gold tally with a 50. Brody Reynolds and Dawson Justice also shot rounds of 51 and 53 for Meigs.

Preston Hayes and Ben Pratt both paced the Bulldogs with identical efforts of 40. Noah Nobles led the Vikings with a 40, while Hunter Cardwell also shot a 40 to guide the Golden Rockets. Clay Hall shot a 53 for the Buckeyes.

The Marauders accumulated an 84-0 mark in 14 TVC Ohio matches during their back-to-back championships runs. Meigs also shared the 2015 TVC Ohio crown with Vinton County.

The second TVC Ohio Division golf match is scheduled for Monday as Vinton County hosts the field at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson, Ohio.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

