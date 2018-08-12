Blue Angels 2nd at VC meet

JACKSON, Ohio — The third time wasn’t the charm this time.

After back-to-back championships at Logan and at Waterford, the Gallia Academy girls golf team found itself in the runner-up spot on Friday as Logan posted a 14-stroke victory over a seven-team field at Franklin Valley Golf Course.

The Blue Angels had a trio of top-five performances, but that wasn’t enough to offset a low fourth score en route to a 209.

The victorious Lady Chieftains — behind a medalist effort of 38 by Lexis Fickel — claimed the team championship with a 195.

Westfall (224) edged South Point (225) for third place, while Warren rounded out the top five positions with a 226. Host Vinton County (274) and Wellston (298) completed the seven-team race.

Bailey Meadows led GAHS with a third-place effort of 47, with Bailey Meadows placing fourth overall with a 48. Hunter Copley joined two other competitors in a three-way tie for fifth with a 50.

Carley Johnson, Avery Minton and Lilly Rees all posted identical rounds of 64, with any one of those counting as the final score in the team tally.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.