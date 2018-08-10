Tornadoes topple field at OU

ATHENS, Ohio — Another championship performance by the reigning champions.

For the second time in 24 hours, the Southern golf team came away with top honors following a 12-stroke victory over the field on Friday in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division match at the Ohio University Golf Course in Athens County.

The Tornadoes posted four of the top five individual efforts on the day, allowing the Purple and Gold to finish with a stellar team tally of 176.

Belpre was the overall runner-up with a 188, while Federal Hocking (223) beat out Wahama (236) for third place in the standings. Trimble — the host school — had only two golfers and did not record a team score.

Jensen Anderson paced SHS while securing medalist honors with an 8-over par round of 43. Teammates Jarrett Hupp and Joey Weaver finished as co-runners-up with matching rounds of 44, while Ryan Acree completed the winning score with a 45.

Landon Hill and Will Wickline also fired respective efforts of 48 and 62 for the Tornadoes.

Ethan Mitchell led Wahama with a 49, with Maddi Ohlinger following with a 61. Kyher Bush and Jillian Love completed the White Falcon tally with identical 63s, while Casey Greer also fired a 65.

Maddie Roby paced the Golden Eagles with a 45, while the duo of Mitchell Roush and Collin Jarvis led Federal Hocking with matching scores of 51. Zach Bragg led Trimble with a 58.

