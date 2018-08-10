Tornadoes win at Cliffside

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — A solid start for the defending champions.

Southern opened the 2018 league golf season in style on Thursday with a 15-stroke victory over the field in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division match held at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallia County.

The Tornadoes — who won the 2017 TVC Hocking title outright — picked up right where they left off after posting four of the top eight scores in the five-school event, allowing the Purple and Gold to roll to a winning tally of 174.

Waterford was the runner-up with a 189, while Miller was third with a 208. Both Trimble and host South Gallia also competed at the event, but neither squad had enough golfers to finish the day with a final team tally.

Wesley Jenkins of Waterford claimed medalist honors with a 5-over par round of 41. Four players finished second with identical rounds of 42, one shot off the mark of Jenkins.

Southern had half of those runner-up efforts as both Jarrett Hupp and Ryan Acree paced the Tornadoes with matching 42s. Jensen Anderson and Joey Weaver completed the winning SHS tally with a pair of 45s.

Landon Hill and Tanner Lisle also fired respective efforts of 52 and 60 for Southern.

The host Rebels were led by Noah Spurlock with a 68, followed by Nolan Stanley with a 71 and Sam Cudd with a 72.

Brooks Soprano followed Jenkins with a 42, while Matt Semen and Will Huck completed the Wildcat tally with respective rounds of 50 and 56.

Hunter Dutiel paced the Falcons with a 42, with Blaine Needham and Trey Hettich both adding identical efforts of 55. Brody Dutiel completed the MHS score with a 56.

Zach Bragg and MaKala Losey shot 62 and 72, respectively, for the Tomcats.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

