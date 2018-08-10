OVP Sports Briefs

PPHS Meet the Teams night

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Point Pleasant Junior-Senior High School will be holding a Meet the Teams night at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13, at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Mason County. The event is free and open to the public, and all levels of fall sports at PPJSHS will be introduced at the event. Meet the Teams night will also follow the open house being held at the campus for new students in those buildings.

GAHS Meet the Teams night

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Gallia Academy High School will be holding a Meet the Teams night at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, at Memorial Field in Gallia County. The event is free and open to the public, and all varsity and junior high sports at GAHS will be introduced at the event.

RVHS Meet the Teams night

BIDWELL, Ohio — River Valley High School will be holding a Meet the Teams night at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, at Raider Stadium in Gallia County. The event is free and open to the public, and all varsity sports at RVHS will be introduced at the event.

Wahama Meet the Teams night

MASON, W.Va. — Wahama High School will be holding a Meet the Teams night at approximately 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at Bachtel Stadium in Mason County. The event is free and open to the public, and all varsity sports at WHS will be introduced at the event.

SGHS Athletic Department golf outing

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The South Gallia Athletic Department is hosting a four-person golf scramble on Saturday, Aug. 18, at Cliffside Golf Course.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the scramble will tee off at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Cost is $60 per individual or $240 per team. Please make checks payable to the South Gallia Athletic Department.

Skill prizes and door prizes will be awarded throughout the event. Food and beverages will also be provided, with prizes going to the top three teams.

For more information or to register a team, contact SGHS Athletic Director Kent Wolfe by email at gl_kwolfe@seovec.org or contact by phone at 740-444-9334.