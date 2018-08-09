Two Weeks to Go

The start of the high school football season has reached the two-week mark as of Friday, with the 2018 season slated to kick-off on Friday, Aug. 24, at various locations throughout Ohio and West Virginia. Both Gallia Academy and River Valley will open the year with home games against Meigs and Coal Grove, while the South Gallia travels to Symmes Valley on Saturday night to face the Vikings. Both the Meigs-GAHS game and SGHS-SVHS game starts at 7 p.m., while RVHS and the Hornets start at 7:30 p.m. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/08/web1_8.10-Gallia.jpg