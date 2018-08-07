Blue Angels win Lady Chiefs Invitational

LOGAN, Ohio — A solid start to the new year.

The Gallia Academy girls golf team came away with a five-stroke victory over the field on Tuesday at the 2018 Lady Chiefs Invitational hosted by Logan High School at Hocking Hills Golf Course in Hocking County.

The Blue Angels posted four of the 13 lowest scores at the seven-team, 18-hole event, which enabled the Blue and White to secure the team championship with a score of 409.

Host Logan was next with a final tally of 414, with Tri-Valley (428), Sheridan (467) and Warren (483) rounding out the top five positions. Both Waterford and John Marshall (WV) also participated in the event, but neither squad had enough competitors for a final team score.

Waterford’s Ashley Offenberger claimed medalist honors with a 5-over par effort of 76, while Lexis Fickel of Logan was the overall runner-up with an 87.

Hunter Copley paced the victorious Blue Angels with a career-low 92, followed by Molly Fitzwater and Bailey Meadows with respective efforts of 100 and 108.

Avery Minton turned in a career-low effort of 109 to complete the winning GAHS score, while Lilly Rees and Macy Jones also fired respective rounds of 128 and 131.

Laine Welker led Tri-Valley with a round of 99, Shauna White paced Sheridan with a 110 and Warren was led by Hannah Jankauskas with a 96. Lauren Tekely also fired a 123 to pace John Marshall.

