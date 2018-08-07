Tornadoes take second at season-opening invite

JACKSON, Ohio — A terrific start to 2018.

The Southern golf team finished second out of nine teams at the the Vinton County Vikings Tee-Off Invitational, played on Monday at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson County.

In the play five, count four format, Jackson won the event with a 347. Seven strokes back of the champion Ironmen, the Tornadoes’ total of 354 placed them 28 shots ahead of third place Alexander.

The host Vikings claimed fourth with a 421, four shots ahead of fifth place Logan. Wellston finished sixth with a 435, Fairfield Union was seventh with a 444, while Chillicothe and Huntington Ross both failed to record team scores.

SHS senior Jarrett Hupp led the Tornadoes with an 11-over par round of 82. Landen Hill was next with a 86, two shots ahead of Jensen Anderson. Ryan Acree rounded out the Southern scoring with a 98, with Joey Weaver’s 99 as the potential tie-breaking score.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

