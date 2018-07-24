30 days … and counting

Wednesday marks the official 30-day countdown for the 2018 high school football seasons in both Ohio and West Virginia. Gallia County — which has teams at Gallia Academy, River Valley and South Gallia — will be hoping that at least one of those programs can make the playoffs for the first time since both the Raiders and Rebels played postseason games in 2015. Pictured above is Gallia Academy running back Lane Pullins, left, during a run against Meigs in a 2017 season-opening contest in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

