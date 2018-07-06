Prep Football just 7 weeks away

The countdown to high school football season is under 50 days, as all nine local programs begin the 2018 campaign on Aug. 24. Four local schools open the season at home, with Gallia Academy playing host to Meigs, River Valley hosting Coal Grove, Southern welcoming Portsmouth Notre Dame, and Eastern entertaining Huntington Ross. Along with the Marauders, the Big Blacks, White Falcons, Rebels and Wildcats will all begin the year on the road, with Point Pleasant at Mingo Central, Wahama at Ravenswood, South Gallia at Symmes Valley, and Hannan at Tug Valley.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/07/web1_7.6-SG-Savat.jpg Alex Hawley|OVP Sports