Meigs lands two Academic All-Ohioans

Shining in the classroom and on the diamond.
The Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association has released the 2018 All-Ohio Academic team, featuring a pair of Marauders.
Requirements to be on the senior-only list include at least a 3.5 grade-point-average, as well as a 25-or-better on the ACT.
A total of 36 players from the Southeast District were selected, with catcher Zach Helton and designated hitter Bryce Swatzel representing Meigs.
OHSBCA All-Ohio Academic Southeast District team
Ethan Cunningham, Adena;
Bailey Sprague, Belpre;
Cole Knotts, Belpre;
Jake Mancini, Circleville;
Jonathan Burns, Circleville;
Keith Cottle, Portsmouth Clay;
Jeb Jones, Coal Grove;
Justin Scott, Hillsboro;
Jared Stevens, Logan Elm;
Jeffrey Douglas Robb, Logan Elm;
Bryce Swatzel, Meigs;
Zach Helton, Meigs;
Garrett Maiden, Nelsonville-York;
Seth Russell, New Lexington;
Colt Shumaker, North Adams;
Bryant Lung, North Adams;
Ryan Shuper, North Adams;
Colton Blakeman, Piketon;
Drew Cassidy, Portsmouth West;
Nathan Campolo, Sheridan;
Carson Stauffer, Southeastern;
Corbin Ford, Southeastern;
Douglas Shaffer, South Point;
Chase Walters, St. Joseph;
Clay Willis, St. Joseph;
Tucker Williams, Lucasville Valley;
Cayton Ruby, Lucasville Valley;
Kenneth Arboleda, Wash. Court House;
Trey Clemmons, Waverly;
Clayton Howell, Waverly;
Austin Sharp, Wellston;
Austin Nunemaker, Westfall;
Elijah McCarty, West Union;
Jared Fenton, West Union;
Logan Rooney, Urbana;
Kaleb Bowdie, Urbana.
Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU