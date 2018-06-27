Meigs lands two Academic All-Ohioans

Shining in the classroom and on the diamond.

The Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association has released the 2018 All-Ohio Academic team, featuring a pair of Marauders.

Requirements to be on the senior-only list include at least a 3.5 grade-point-average, as well as a 25-or-better on the ACT.

A total of 36 players from the Southeast District were selected, with catcher Zach Helton and designated hitter Bryce Swatzel representing Meigs.

OHSBCA All-Ohio Academic Southeast District team

Ethan Cunningham, Adena;

Bailey Sprague, Belpre;

Cole Knotts, Belpre;

Jake Mancini, Circleville;

Jonathan Burns, Circleville;

Keith Cottle, Portsmouth Clay;

Jeb Jones, Coal Grove;

Justin Scott, Hillsboro;

Jared Stevens, Logan Elm;

Jeffrey Douglas Robb, Logan Elm;

Bryce Swatzel, Meigs;

Zach Helton, Meigs;

Garrett Maiden, Nelsonville-York;

Seth Russell, New Lexington;

Colt Shumaker, North Adams;

Bryant Lung, North Adams;

Ryan Shuper, North Adams;

Colton Blakeman, Piketon;

Drew Cassidy, Portsmouth West;

Nathan Campolo, Sheridan;

Carson Stauffer, Southeastern;

Corbin Ford, Southeastern;

Douglas Shaffer, South Point;

Chase Walters, St. Joseph;

Clay Willis, St. Joseph;

Tucker Williams, Lucasville Valley;

Cayton Ruby, Lucasville Valley;

Kenneth Arboleda, Wash. Court House;

Trey Clemmons, Waverly;

Clayton Howell, Waverly;

Austin Sharp, Wellston;

Austin Nunemaker, Westfall;

Elijah McCarty, West Union;

Jared Fenton, West Union;

Logan Rooney, Urbana;

Kaleb Bowdie, Urbana.

Meigs senior Bryce Swatzel pulls safely into second base during the Marauders’ TVC Ohio victory over River Valley on April 4 in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/06/web1_6.28-MHS-Swatzel.jpg Meigs senior Bryce Swatzel pulls safely into second base during the Marauders’ TVC Ohio victory over River Valley on April 4 in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

