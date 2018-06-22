Capehart Tri-County league opens at Cliffside

GALLPOLIS, Ohio — The 2018 Frank Capehart Tri-County Junior Golf League opened its season on Wednesday, at the good-conditioned Cliffside Golf Course.

At times, it was difficult to determine who was the warmest, the weather or the scores from some of the 32 players that participated in this initial tournament. It appears that all five age groups had individual players that were outstanding at times.

The first three players in the 10-and-under age group were only separated by a single stroke. Mason Morris led the entire group with a score of 49. Alex Conway was only a shot behind, while Cash Jones finished third another stroke behind the leader. Competitive scores were also shot by Riley Cotterill, Porter Midkiff and Jesse Lewis.

Ali Norris, a veteran in the league at the age of nine, was the only young lady to play in this group. Her winning score of 69 gives her the first place trophy this week.

The 11-12 year old age group was won by another veteran, Joe Milhoan. Joe shot a respectable 51 today that was only marred by putting that was a little less than desirable. Caleb Pierson rapped the second place trophy while Evan Pope finished in third place. Ethan Roberts and Nathanael Baird were both close to winning a trophy in opening day action.

The two ladies in this group were very competitive finishing their rounds in a tie for first. Marlo Norris and Lorena Canady will both receive a first place trophy for their efforts.

Both the boys and ladies in the 13-14 year old age group were very close in their scores. Landon Atha won the first place trophy for his score of 64. One stroke behind finishing second was Ethan Marcum with his score of 65. Noah Spurlock, John Greer and Hunter Cook all completed their rounds in 67 shots. Each of these young men will receive third place trophies.

Caitlin Cotterill won first place for the ladies in this group shooting a 61. Finishing a close second with a score of 63 was Shelbe Cochrin.

The age group of 15-17 contributed some of the best scores of the day. The winning boys score was a fine 38 shot by Whitney Byrd. Veteran Levi Chapman was a close second posting a 39, while Jarrett Hupp finished third with a 40.

An additional shot behind was Wyatt Nicholson with a 41 for the day. Ryan Harbour and Bobby Musser were next with a pair of 45’s. Matthew Morris and Trenton Peacock also played in this group.

Haley Pierson, a long time member of this league was the only lady in the group, but her score of 51 would have been difficult to beat.

Medalist honors for the tournament was won by Douglas Workman shooting an excellent score of one over par 37. Finishing in second place was Bryce Swatzel with a 47.

Overall it was a most successful initial tournament. Perhaps the weather could have been a bit cooler, but the rain held off until late in the afternoon.

Next Monday, the second tournament for the season will be played at the Meigs County Golf Course located just North of Pomeroy, Ohio. The entry fee is $10.00 per player which includes a small lunch at the conclusion of the day’s play. Play will begin at 9:00 a.m. with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. Play is open to all area youth age 19 and under. Please feel free to contact any of the following if you have questions: Jeff Slone, 740-256-6160, or Jan Haddox, 304-675-3388 or Bob Blessing, -304-675 6135.