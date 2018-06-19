Wright inducted into SE District baseball HOF

Gallia Academy assistant baseball coach Jason Wright was inducted into the Ohio Southeast District Baseball Coaches Associaton Hall of Fame on Monday, June 4, during the southeast district all-star game held at V.A. Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe. Wright has coached baseball at the varsity level for 20 years, with 17 of those coming as a head coach at South Webster, Jackson and Oak Hill. Wright amassed 262 career wins, seven sectional titles and two district championships — one at Jackson in 2003 and another at Oak Hill in 2013. The 2018 campaign was Wright’s only season at Gallia Academy, working under former college teammate and close friend Rich Corvin. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

