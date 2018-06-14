Point quartet playing in BACF Classic

Four recent high school graduates will represent Point Pleasant on the gridiron one final time Friday night during the 25th annual Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis Football Classic being held at Bill Hanlin Stadium on the campus of St. Marys High School. The PPHS quartet of Jesse Gleason, Tucker Mayes, Keshawn Stover and Aaron Turner are part of a West Virginia roster that currently owns a 15-9 edge in the series overall. River coach Mike Flannery leads the Ohio team, while Mike Byus of Parkersburg leads the West Virginia squad. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

