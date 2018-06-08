Sam O’Dell wins 4th WV Amateur title

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Sam O’Dell has won his fourth West Virginia Amateur golf title with a two-stroke victory over Pat Carter.
O’Dell shot a 3-over-par 73 Thursday on the Old White TPC course at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs. The Hurricane dentist finished at 2-over 282.
The 50-year-old Carter also shot 73 and finished at 4 over. He was going for his 14th Amateur title.
O’Dell made double bogey on the par-4 16th hole to fall into a tie with Carter at 3 over. On the par-5 17th, O’Dell made birdie and Carter made bogey. Both parred the par-3 18th hole.
O’Dell also won the tournament in 2013 and 2015 at The Greenbrier and last year at Glade Springs in Daniels.
Nick Biesecker of Charleston was third at 5 over.
Trent Roush, of Mason, W.Va., was 17 shots back of O’Dell and tied for 12th.
2018 West Virginia Amateur Results
Sam O’Dell, Hurricane, 72-67-70-73 — 282
Pat Carter, Hurricane, 67-77-67-73 — 284
Nick Biesecker, Charleston, 77-70-68-70 — 285
Nick Dent, White Sulphur Springs, 77-71-66-76 — 290
Mason Williams, Bridgeport, 74-74-73-71 — 292
Mark Johnson, Morgantown, 72-75-69-76 — 292
Christian Boyd, Charles Town, 70-79-71-72 — 292
Cam Roam, Huntington, 75-78-67-74 — 294
Philip Reale, Hurricane, 75-76-71-73 — 295
Jess Ferrell, Fairmont, 78-72-70-77 — 297
Brian Anania, Hurricane, 79-76-68-75 — 298
Chris Williams, Scott Depot, 78-77-70-74 — 299
Harold Payne, Hurricane, 73-80-71-75 — 299
Trent Roush, Mason, 72-73-75-79 — 299
Thomas Frazier, Huntington, 77-78-67-77 — 299
Alasdair Forsythe, Elkins, 77-75-70-77 — 299
Camden Moore, Spencer, 71-76-74-79 — 300
Cole Moore, Spencer, 74-80-72-74 — 300
Tyler Hillyer, Princeton, 75-72-82-72 — 301
Patrick Smith, Beckley, 78-68-78-77 — 301
Noah Mullens, Milton, 78-75-69-80 — 302
Aaron Persily, Charleston, 71-82-73-77 — 303
Howie Peterson IV, Weirton, 72-77-75-79 — 303
Joshua Arbaugh, Morgantown, 79-77-77-71 — 304
Marco Oliverio, Bridgeport, 79-72-77-76 — 304
Ryan Bilby, Follansbee, 75-80-72-77 — 304
Ben Palmer, Parkersburg, 73-72-72-87 — 304
Tad Tomblin, Hamlin, 81-77-71-76 — 305
Brett Laxton, Pineville, 73-80-75-77 — 305
Isaiah Zaccheo, Beckley, 77-70-74-85 — 306
Walker Dent, White Sulphur Springs, 73-74-79-80 — 306
Owen Elliott, Hedgesville, 75-75-80-76 — 306
Jeff McGraw, Princeton, 75-77-77-77 — 306
Christian Casingal, Charleston, 75-76-79-77 — 307
Landon Perry, Shady Spring, 79-73-77-78 — 307
Ian Patrick Archer, Huntington, 79-75-77-77 — 308
Kyle Wensel, Wheeling, 83-74-79-72 — 308
Adam Yeager, Huntington, 80-70-78-82 — 310
Brian Myers, Hurricane, 75-79-80-77 — 311
Todd Westfall, Bridgeport, 80-76-75-80 — 311
Evan Butcher, Madison, 82-76-76-79 — 313
Bailey Mohr, Fairmont, 77-77-77-83 — 314
Steve Ross, Huntington, 73-78-78-87 — 316
Michael Foust, Hurricane, 80-76-78-82 — 316
Derek Brooks, Mullens, 80-78-78-81 — 317
Chase Wolfe, Charleston, 79-76-80-82 — 317
Chuck Ingram, Shepherdstown, 82-76-83-78 — 319
Chase Voithofer, Morgantown, 78-79-80-82 — 319
Bryan Myers, Wheeling, 82-75-82-81 — 320
Jared Bryant, Williamstown, 78-80-78-92 — 328
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU