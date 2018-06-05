Faro named to All-Ohio squads

Gallia Academy junior Josh Faro was the Ohio Valley Publishing area’s lone selection to the 2018 Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association all-state baseball squads, as voted on by member coaches in the Buckeye State.

Faro, the ace starter for the 12-12 Blue Devils this spring, posted a 9-1 overall mark with a 1.13 ERA and 108 strikeouts while walking only 17 hitters. Faro’s lone setback came in eight innings at the Division II district semifinal as Hillsboro won 1-0.

The southpaw was named to the Division II second team. Faro — an all-district and All-OVC first team honoree this season — is a first-time recipient of All-Ohio accolades in baseball.

Eastern, Southern, River Valley, Meigs and South Gallia did not have player chosen in their respective divisions.

2018 OHSBCA All-Ohio Baseball Teams

D-II First Team

PITCHERS: Joel Roediger, Wapakoneta; Zach Losey, Tipp City Tippecanoe; Mack Anglin, Sparta Highland.

CATCHERS: Nate Miller, Bryan; Emma Lopez, Alliance.

FIRST BASE: Isaac Beam, Chillicothe Zane Trace; Spencer Woolley, Canfield.

INFIELD: Avery Fisher, Ontario; Bryce Ray, Bellevue; Preston Eisnaugle, Plain City Jonathan Alder; Logan Tonkovich, Cadiz Harrison Central; Quinton Roach, Kenton Ridge.

OUTFIELD: Joey Velazquez, Cols. St. Francis DeSales; Don Goodes, Wapakoneta; Dominic Pilolli, Canfield; Brady Emerson, New Concord John Glenn.

UTILITY: Alex Brill, Oberlin Firelands.

Player of the Year:

Joey Velazquez, Cols. St. Francis DeSales.

Coach of the Year:

Bruce Cahill, Tippecanoe.

D-II Second Team

PITCHERS: Paul Szalay, New Concord John Glenn; Josh Faro, Gallia Academy; Greg Gilbert, Cols. St. Francis DeSales.

CATCHERS: Cole Andrews, Cols. Bishop Watterson; Colin Ransom, Overlin Firelands.

FIRST BASE: Luke Rawlins, Cols. Bishop Hartley.

INFIELD: Stephen Krause, Wilmington; Kyle Zaluski, Chagrin Falls; Phillip Glasser, Tallmadge; Dalton Burcher, Indian Valley.

OUTFIELD: Bryce Zuppe, Louisville; Alec Taylor, Steubenville; Jack Amendola, Chagrin Falls; Nate Stone, Granville.

UTILITY: Harley Patterson, Chillicothe Unioto; Manny Vorhees, Wapakoneta.

D-II Honorable Mention

Brant Alazaus, West Branch; Drew Batson, Wash. CH Miami Trace; Jared Burick, Tallmadge; Cory Burroughs, Canal Fulton Northwest; Andrew Clelland, Cadiz Harrison Central; Seth Gergely, Tallmadge; A.J. King, Cin. Indian Hill; Evan Lacey, Oberlin Firelands; Cole Newbauer, Chagrin Falls; Logan Smith, Plain City Jonathan Alder; Ben Vore, Lexington; Brady Wallace, Wash. CH Miami Trace.

D-III First Team

PITCHERS: Jack Laird, Elyria Catholic; Andrew Russell, Champion; Caden Cooper, Milan Edison.

CATCHERS: Mike Zeuli, Kirtland; Cameron Svada, Madison.

FIRST BASE: Cole Dyer, Wheelersburg.

INFIELD: Joey Torok, Kirtland; Andrew Miller, Berlin Hiland; Dylan Polen, Loudonville; Jacob Wenning, Coldwater; Dante Tucci, Sandy Valley.

OUTFIELD: Leighton Banjoff, Elyria Catholic; Jay Luikart, Hillsdale; Dylan Hand, Northeastern; Trey Smith, Cin. Country Day.

UTILITY: Trey Williams, Hillsdale; Aidan Endsley, Anna.

Player of the Year:

Mike Zeuli, Kirtland.

Coach of the Year:

Luke Smrdel, Kitland.

D-III Second Team

PITCHERS: Cade Brintlinger, West Jefferson; Drake Batcho, Champion; Nick Thwaits, Ft. Recovery.

CATCHERS: Bryant Lung, North Adams; Thayne Ocel, Rootstown.

FIRST BASE: Shane Gray, West Jefferson.

INFIELD: Reid Davis, Middletown Madison; Peyton Lane, National Trail; Jake Pickerel, Eastwood; Logan Fisher, Loudonville.

OUTFIELD: Connor Pack, Fairbanks; Jake Moore, Carlisle; Ryan Hershberger, Berlin Hiland; Jake Boyd, West Jefferson.

UTILITY: Connor Galloway, Piketon; Brenden Hershberger, Crestwood.

D-III Honorable Mention

Cade Bocs, Eastwood; Manny Camacho, Waynedale; Trey Carter, Wheelersburg; Noah Edwards, Genoa; Jared Eichelberger, Sandy Valley; Tristan Haught, Richmond Edison; Garrett Hurd, Portsmouth West; Casey Jones, Brookville; Darius Jordan, Minford; Macky McDonald, Paint Valley; Chris Reilly, Beachwood; Bryce Roberts, Milan Edison; Doug Shaffer, South Point; Connor Shields, West Jefferson; Tristan Sipple, Madison; Fred Sisco, Gibsonburg; Wyatt Smith, Wynford; Caleb Stone, Wynford; Ryan Strittmather, Elyria Catholic; Ryan Weaver, Waynedale; Tyler York, Newark Catholic.

D-IV First Team

PITCHERS: Trey Bame, Carey; Owen Recker, Kalida; Wes Earles, Southeastern.

CATCHERS: Zach Hawkins, St. Thomas Aquinas; Alex Alger, Dalton.

FIRST BASE: Zach Kreais, Hopewell-Loudon.

INFIELD: Luke Vonderhaar, New Bremen; Nate Karaffa, Toronto; Traeten Hamilton, Whiteoak; Zach Saffell, Fisher Catholic.

OUTFIELD: Jared Huelsman, Minster; Nolan Clegg, Toronto; Caleb West, Whiteoak; Alec Zoeller, New Reigel; Ryan Luttmer, St. Henry.

UTILITY: Hunter Cohee, Russia.

Player of the Year:

Nolan Clegg, Toronto.

Coach of the Year:

Joey Roark, Carey.

D-IV Second Team

PITCHERS: Bo Smith, Seneca East; Evan Brill, Whiteoak; Sebastian Lay, Jackson-Milton.

CATCHERS: Trevor McGraw, Wellington; Collin Overholt, Lincolnview.

FIRST BASE: Bryce Kennedy, Sidney Lehman Catholic.

INFIELD: Chayten Overholt, Lincolnview; Chase Carraher, Whiteoak; Logan Adams, Belpre; Grant Vera, Calvert Catholic; Jacob Webb, Seneca East.

OUTFIELD: Jackson Goulter, Centerburg; Justin Stropky, Strasburg-Franklin; Ryan Bertke, New Bremen; Kurt Maxwell, Norwalk St. Paul; Levi Godwin, DeGraff Riverside.

UTILITY: Ty Clark, Crestline.

D-IV Honorable Mention

Ian Ashby, Lake Ridge Academy; Seth Bailey, Plymouth; Caden Brown, Ayersville; Luke Carper, Norwalk St. Paul; Josh Dentinger, Buckeye Central; Jacob Greer, Hicksville; Jay Knapke, St. Henry; Rickie Lacy, Seneca East; Daylon Lange, St. Henry; Alex Lehmkuhl, Minster; Mason Lehr, Whiteoak; Jack Nash, Rosecrans; Mitch Niedenthal, Strasburg-Franklin; Jake Roach, Lake Ridge Academy; Easton Roark, Carey; Gavin Robbins, Grove City Christian; Nick Sninchak, Toronto; Cameron Summers, Lisbon Anderson; Brayden Wentling, Carey.

Gallia Academy junior Josh Faro prepares to release a pitch during a Division II Southeast District semifinal against Hillsboro on May 14 at Rannow Field in The Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/06/web1_6.6-GA-Faro.jpg Gallia Academy junior Josh Faro prepares to release a pitch during a Division II Southeast District semifinal against Hillsboro on May 14 at Rannow Field in The Plains, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

