Marietta College freshman Laura Pullins, a 2017 Eastern High School graduate, placed 14th in the high jump at the NCAA Division III outdoor tack and field championships on May 25 in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Pullins — the Pioneers all-time record holder in the event at 5-6 — cleared 5-5 at the national meet. She was also the Ohio Athletic Conference champion in the high jump this spring.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/06/web1_6.3-EHS-Pullins.jpg Courtesy Photo