Talking to yourself is okay

Have you ever noticed someone who was talking to themselves and you thought they were nuts? Have you ever caught yourself talking to yourself and thought the same about yourself? What about answering yourself when you found talking to yourself?

Early on in my student-athletic days in high school, when I made mistakes on the basketball court or on the baseball field, I would talk to myself. But, the coach would fuss at me for talking to myself, and he would sit me down on the bench for it. He did not like it for his players to talk to themselves. So, as a kid, I had the perception instilled in me that it was wrong for people to talk to themselves.

But, once when studying the Bible, it occurred to me that we should talk to ourselves. The Bible actually teaches the fine art of spiritually talking to our self. And, while we are at it, answering our selves is appropriate also according to the Word of God.

For example, the Psalmist wrote in 77:6, “I call to remembrance my song in the night: I communed with my own heart: and my spirit made diligent search.” In so many words, he said that spoke to himself, and that he answered himself.

David serves as another example. The Bible indicates that during a particularly trying time and discouraging time he encouraged himself in the Lord. He talked the right things, and he answered the right things in the Lord.

While we are at it, consider Nehemiah. When he walked around the broken walls of Jerusalem, he asked himself a question. He said, “I consulted with myself…” He then answered respectively.

As a matter fact, Apostle Paul encourages us to talk to ourselves when he wrote, “Speaking to yourselves in psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs, and making melody in your heart in the Lord.”

Here is the rub. When it seems like your world is crumbling, when your feel that you cannot go on and that you are at the end of your rope, it is what you say to yourself in that hour which can either make you or break you. It can deepen your distress, or it can heighten your blessing. It is extremely important what you say to yourself in the hour of suffering.

The perspective we should embrace proactively is that any hour of suffering has more potential to glorify God than at any other time. But, we blow it so often by asking the wrong questions and by coming up with the wrong answers.

There is only one way in which to properly learn how to talk to yourself and answer yourself——read the Word of God consistently. When you face your next crisis, ask yourself, “What does the Bible say to me right now?” Then, answer yourself with an appropriate Scripture. You will see that it makes a difference.

Believe me—-I am really having to practice what I am preaching on this issue these days.

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

