Sitting at home with my sweetie

That has been the distinct consolation these past four weeks of staying in house. I get to be closed up with Terry. The group she works for has told her to work from the house these virus days. So, I freed up my work desk so that she would have a good access spot to help her get done what needs to be done.

Terry is really a good worker. She rarely misses work, and, when she does, it is not for anything trivial. Just about every morning, I will say, “Stay home and rub me for a while,” but she always insists she needs to go to the office to get things done.

Even here at the house she puts in a steady eight or nine, which means I still do not get any rubbing during work hours. I am proud of her for her work ethic.

But, at least I get to see her. That is better than not because she still looks real good to me. Anyway, from where I stand, she is a good-looking woman. When she is at the office, I generally do not get to see her. But, while she is working here at the house, I get to look all that I want. I particularly like her hair. For a lady her age, she has a nice head of hair. I like her face. I think she is so cute.

But, this lead-in about being at home with Terry sets the stage for a broader, more needful perspective, and I feel inclined as a minister of God to keep it at the forefront of consideration as much as possible.

What I see during these days of sickness and dying, economic slow-down, and social shut- down is the presence of God at work. The world-wide scope of this Covid-19 is so startling. Its potential consequences are astounding. A lot of people are trying to play down the reality of it—-either because of politics or because of the inconvenience of it—-but if you consider God in the start of it and the hopeful end of it, then it is a mistake to take lightly what our country and the world are going through. It prevails upon us to see God at work.

If you read the Bible, and if you are person of faith, you have to acknowledge that sometimes God allows tragic things to happen for beneficent purposes. He wants us to restore fellowship with Him. He wants us to see the importance of living life according to His will and not necessarily according our purposeful avoidance of Him.

Regardless, what I see from and about God is hope these days, and it looks good. There is hope that these days of cascading disease will abate. Healing is becoming more and more evident and available to those in need.

I also see from and about God is mercy, and it looks good. Mercy is not receiving what we deserve. The atrocious sins committed by mankind on mankind deserve stern Heavenly retribution. But, God is extending mercy. He is having mercy on us. Otherwise, there would be no hope.

I see from and about God assurance—-assurance that He is in control. Assurance that dispels fear. Assurance that quiets panic. Assurance that He is going to administer a peaceful resolution. Assurance from Him looks good.

I am one among many that advocates confession and repentance during these dangerous days. The people of the church must envision God at work. The people of the church must be compelled to give this interpretation. The people of the church must lead the way in praying to God for deliverance, because most people will merely pooh-pooh the consideration of it. It is not to be defeatist or negative, but it is a matter of being alert to recognize God when He wants to get our spiritual attention.

In the meantime, Montani Ashton Branch was born to Morgan and Jamin last Saturday evening about 9:25 p.m. She is a beautiful child, I must say. That makes ten grandbabies for Terry and me. Wow!

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

